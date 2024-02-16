Over €4.6 million in outstanding scheme payments have been issued this week, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

This includes 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) payments worth €3.3 million.

In total 118,925 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling €814.68 million, according to DAFM figures published today (Friday, February 16).

This figure includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments (€27.6 million), as well as the 2023 National Reserve (€3.8 million) payments.

An additional €1.1 million was paid out under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and an extra €200,000 under the 2023 National Reserve this week.

Scheme payments

A total of €693,650 was also paid out this week under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS). Of 36,922 payment applications submitted, 36,392 payments were made.

Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) payments worth a total of €481,997 were issued this week. To date 3,758 farmers have received their 2023 OFS payment totalling €38.2 million.

Farmers also received €190,000 in the DAFM’s seventh weekly payment run of 2024 for the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes.

A total of €10,000 was also issued by the DAFM in outstanding payments under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) this week, according to the DAFM.

GLAS was replaced by the new €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scheme under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027.