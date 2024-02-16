Transport is a large part of the machinery side of farming. General purpose tractors will spend more time at this task than any other, so in addition to getting the right tractor, getting the right trailer is also essential.

Most will have a good idea of what the transport requirements of the farm are, and they will also be aware that loads are increasing in size and weight.

Coupled to that, is the fact that tractors are also getting bigger and quicker, so a trailer designed and built in the era of an 80hp tractor being considered a large machine, may be on its limits, with 120+hp unit travelling 10-20kph faster. Older trailers can still give excellent service but may not be up to coping with the power and speed of modern tractors

Age will be of no benefit either, the stress of heavier loads travelling at higher speeds will eventually tell on older trailers, and safety will then become a concern, especially on public roads.

Travelling faster may not be thought of as an issue on smooth, well-kept tarmac surfaces, but these are a rare occurrence in rural areas.

Advertisement

Potholes and fissures are the norm, and hitting these at increased speeds will cause a greater shock to all the trailer components.

Choose a trailer carefully

Wear and tear on a trailer frame, such as cracked welds, around the axle mountings for example, will often go unnoticed, as the damage is tucked away.

When it comes to trailer replacement, the best course of action will be to buy new – but, not all farms can justify this expense, which can be considerable if all of the latest features and multiple axles are desired.

However, a well-built new trailer will be future proof to a great extent and will last many years, so its overall cost is not great, although the capital has to be found to buy it to begin with.

If buying used, then the majority of trailers available are to be found listed on sites such as Haystack.ie where a good idea of the equipment and its condition can be can be got before heading off, chequebook in hand.