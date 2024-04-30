Afforestation licences are running almost 60% where they need to be at this stage of the year, according to the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association (SEEFA).

The latest forestry dashboard published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for the week ending last Friday (April 26), shows that just two afforestation licences were issued.

“This shocking result for the week is the worst of the year so far and is not even 15% of what is required to keep up with target pace,” SEEFA said.

Afforestation

The department has received 239 afforestation applications to date this year and has issued 159 licences relating to 1,167ha.

This has already surpassed the 789ha for which afforestation licences were granted in 2023.

Under the Climate Action Plan, the government is aiming to afforest 8,000ha annually to 2030.

Up to April 26, 326ha of forestry was planted, however, the department noted the figures for trees planted reflect afforestation that had been paid at first grant stage this year to date only.

The latest data shows that 58 afforestation licences covering 389ha that were previously granted, are now approved under the new scheme.

Up to April 26, 155 licences had been issued under the Native Area Tree Scheme (NTAS) relating to 160ha.

DAFM

So far this year, DAFM has issued 367 private felling licences and 251 Coillte felling licences covering 7,302ha.

329 licences have been granted for some 110km of forestry roads, which has surpassed the 87km granted across all of last year.

The department said that 23 appeals have been received this year in relation to afforestation, 10 for tree felling and three for forestry roads.

The data also shows that 346 applications have been granted under the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme covering 1,258ha.

62 applications have been approved for the Deer Tree Shelter Scheme (DTS), along with 34 applications for the Woodland Improvement Scheme (WIS).

Forestry

Commenting on the latest data, SEEFA has claimed that the government’s new Forestry Programme “urgently needs to be fixed”.

“Landowners do not see afforestation as a promising use of their land and are facing significant challenges.

“Their applications are highly likely to be rejected, and even if approved, they are forced to endure a lengthy waiting period.

“The licensing backlog, which was supposed to be resolved by the new programme, is escalating, with almost half of the applications received this year being rejected or still pending,” it said.