Young farmers view time, data and science as critical elements to Ireland nitrates derogation and want greater integration with generational renewal policy, according to Macra.

These elements were outlined at a Joint Oireachtas Committee hearing on the nitrates derogation attended by a Macra delegation of president, Elaine Houlihan; agricultural affairs chair, Dr. Liam Hanrahan; and Dr. Maria Snell, senior research and policy executive.

Commenting following the meeting, Houlihan said: “The upcoming discussions and decisions around nitrates and water quality by the Departments of Agriculture and Environment, and ultimately the EU’s decision around Ireland nitrates derogation, will have long-term implications for young farmer generational renewal.

“We need far more consideration for generational renewal in nitrates and water quality policy.

“Young farmers are ultimately the frontline environmentalists and are already committed to progressive environmental stewardship on water quality.

Advertisement

“These same young farmers are now met with potentially economically devastating consequences surrounding the nitrates derogation decisions,” Houlihan added.

She has argued that the point needs to be made that continuous increases in minimum standards for environmental protection is not the most effective way to encourage best practices.

“Instead of potentially driving young farmers off the land with reductionist strategies, we need to encourage more young trained farmers into our industry and allow them to contribute to future environmental stewardship,” she stated.

Advertisement

Follow the science on nitrates

Liam Hanrahan added: “we need to follow the science and measures must be given the appropriate timeframe to have an impact on water quality with lag times between change of practice on farm and water quality improvement being properly acknowledged and taken into account.

“The need for more specific farm appropriate data to evidence the effectiveness of the on-farm measures and capture the mitigation currently in place would help complement the Teagasc Agricultural Catchments Programme and evidence the positive impact the introduction of changes in various farming practices on water quality.

“This is a critical component as it is this evidence which will impact on Irelands derogation,” he added.

The chair emphasised that Macra believes in a science-based approach to the nitrates derogation backed up by advisory and on-farm programmes such as Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) to deliver on behavioural change to improve water quality.

Concluding, the Macra president said: “To deliver positive environmental outcomes for water quality into the future, the policy environment needs to be mindful of encouraging and supporting young trained farmers to enter farming and bring with them new approaches and technologies to benefit the environment.”