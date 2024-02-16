A batch of cookies has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

The specific brand of cookies being recalled are Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies, with a pack size of 105g.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch and retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale. Source: FSAI

The cookies that originated in Germany, have a best before date of December 14, 2024 and the batch code on the affected products is: 2334902.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale in Lidl stores.

Meanwhile, the FSAI also issued a recall of various batches of Ambrosia My Mini Rice, My Mini Custard and My Mini 30% Less Sugar Custard due to possible presence of plastic pieces.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches. Source: FSAI

The products that originated in the United Kingdom (UK) have a best before date of October 2024.

The FSAI recently served four enforcement orders on food businesses in Ireland in January for breaches of food safety legislation.

These enforcement orders were issued under the FSAI Act 1998 and EU regulations.

Environmental health officers from the Health Service Executive (HSE) issued the enforcement orders, which were comprised of three closure orders and one prohibition order.

A closure order refers to the closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities. A prohibition order prohibits the sale of the product, either temporarily or permanently.

All four businesses concerned have since had their respective enforcement orders lifted.

Two closure orders were served on businesses under the FSAI Act, namely F. Herterich’s Pork Butchers in Galway (issued on January 10, lifted on January 23), and Nearby O’Brien’s Gala in Ennis, Co. Clare (issued on January 12, lifted on January 24).

One closure order was served under EU regulations on food service business Golden Palace in Whitehall, Dublin (issued on January 30, lifted on February 2).

The one prohibition order, issued under EU regulations, was served on retailer Mercury in Waterford (issued on January 19, lifted on January 22).

Some of the reasons for these four enforcement orders among other issues, include: raw fish stored in a non-food grade cardboard box; rodent droppings on the premises; perishable food stored in non-operating freezer; and raw meat being prepared in a sink used to wash hands, food and equipment.