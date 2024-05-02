Northern Ireland’s agriculture, environment and rural affairs minister, Andrew Muir, has said his top priority is “to take action to tackle the climate emergency”.

Muir confirmed his commitment to Northern Ireland working towards meeting the net zero by 2050 target during a meeting with the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) in Clare House, Belfast.

During the meeting, Muir thanked the CCC, which advises the UK on matters relating to climate change, for its “expert advice”. (L-r) Acting CCC chief executive, Dr James Richardson; Senior CCC analyst, Indra Thillainathan; DAERA minister, Andrew Muir; and CCC interim chair Piers Forster. Image: DAERA

“My top priority is to take action to tackle the climate emergency. I am delighted to have delivered the first commitment from our Northern Ireland climate change act recently by bringing forward legislation for public bodies to report on their climate change impacts and resilience,” he said.

“I recognise that delivering net zero can bring significant benefits and opportunities for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Muir said these benefits include increased economic opportunities, better air and water quality as well employment, wellbeing and environmental benefits.

Climate emergency

Muir said Northern Ireland is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and that it is important to take action to reduce emissions and ensure “a climate resilient society, economy and environment”.

“I am determined to drive forward action to further reduce Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, working in partnership with my executive colleagues.

“As we work to meet targets set in our climate change legislation, it is essential that the actions we take are science and evidence based and informed by internal and external stakeholders such as the CCC.

“Its expert and independent advice is extremely helpful as we plan our trajectory towards achieving our emission reduction targets and I look forward to continued engagement, as we chart our path to net zero.”