The agri-food business, ABP, is getting ready for the 2024 Balmoral Show with a new-look stand to showcase the partnerships on which the group’s 70-year long heritage has been built.

In line with its commitment to supporting communities where it operates, ABP is also sponsoring the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) and will present several prizes in the pedigree beef and sheep rings throughout the show which takes place from May 15-18.

ABP provides beef and lamb products to supermarkets and food service customers.

Last year the company replaced its traditional marquee at Balmoral Show with an agricultural shed in a prize raffle to help raise funds for Rural Support’s Life Beyond programme. £64,000 was raised to help bereaved farm families as a result.

New stand for ABP at Balmoral

This year, visitors to Balmoral Show will see a new stand which the group said will highlight the importance ABP places on product quality, farming community partnerships and sustainability in maintaining the market position for Northern Irish beef and lamb.

Managing director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan said: “Northern Irish red meat has strong credentials with customers and consumers. We want to build on that success.

“That’s why we have invested £1.5 million in a partnership with the Anderson’s Centre and Harper Adams University to take collaborative action with farmers throughout the UK and showcase the sustainability of our beef and lamb.”

The Programme for the Improvement of Sustainability in Red Meat (ABP Prism 2030) is a data-driven initiative to deliver a continuous improvement in the environmental performance of beef produced in the UK within the next decade.

358 farmers including from Northern Ireland are currently taking part. The initiative was recently recognised at the Northern Irish Food & Drink Awards (NIFDA) with a sustainable supply chain excellence accolade.

Angus Youth Challenge

ABP’s Angus Youth Challenge is also expected to attract strong interest at the Balmoral stand, which will host Angus calves.

The popular agri-skills competition gives teenagers the chance to win a mini-herd of calves to rear. It opens for entries from 14–15-year-olds in September.

ABP and Certified Irish Angus will be available at Balmoral to take advance registrations and offer advice to interested parents, teachers or pupils entering Year 11.

While many entrants do come from farm families, there is no requirement to live on a farm to take part in the competition.

The 2024 finalists currently taking part are representing Aughnacloy College, Dromore High School, the Royal School Armagh, and St. Colmcille’s High School in Crossgar.

ABP will also strengthen its relationship with Rural Support at this year’s Balmoral Show by enabling the charity to host an information event on its stand during day two.