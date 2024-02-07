With just four months to go until the 2024 event, Ulster Bank and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have met to announce new attractions for the 155th Balmoral Show.

The biggest agri-food event on the island will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre from Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, May 18, featuring a new kids’ farm; a mini Land Rover experience; and sheep dog trials.

It will also have the usual mix of livestock classes, food exhibitions and funfair attractions.

It will also see the introduction of a new “sustainability village”, which will be a hub for companies working in areas such as renewable energy, efficient energy solutions, environmental causes and recycling and waste reduction.

Ulster Bank colleagues will also be exhibiting in the space with information on Lombard, green finance propositions, and green mortgages.

Operations director at RUAS, Rhonda Geary said that plans are underway to ensure that this year’s show is “bigger and better than ever”.

“We are particularly excited by the new sustainability village and the platform this will provide for companies to engage with visitors, farmers, and food producers, to showcase the opportunities that exist for businesses,” Geary said.

Last year the show attracted an estimated 120,000, with visitors coming from all around the country and overseas.

Balmoral partnership

2024 marks the fifteenth year that Ulster Bank will remain as principal sponsor of the show, partnering with RAUS.

Head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, Mark Crimmins said:

“Through our parent bank NatWest, we have access to a wealth of knowledge and resources to help agri-food firms with all aspects of their everyday banking and encourage them to farm more sustainably.”

Early bird tickets for this year’s event are already available to purchase online.

Details of livestock competition entries, show opening hours, a map of the grounds and the full programme of events will be available on the Balmoral Show website.