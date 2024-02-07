Dairygold chief executive, Conor Galvin, is leaving the co-op to become the new chief executive of Ornua.

Galvin originally joined Dairygold in 2014 and held a number of roles in its senior leadership team before being appointed chief executive in 2022.

The board of Ornua today (Wednesday, February 7) confirmed that Galvin will take up his new role with the co-op in the “coming months”.

Aidan O’Driscoll, Ornua co-operative chair, said its new chief executive has a “deep knowledge of the dairy sector and has extensive senior executive experience”.

“He is deeply committed to the co-operative nature of the dairy business and has a strong focus on working in close partnership with key stakeholders.

“I would like to thank Donal Buggy, who has been Ornua’s interim chief executive since last September.

“Donal’s tireless commitment to the business has been vital during this transition period, and he will remain in his current role of interim chief executive until May, and thereafter continue in his role of group chief financial officer,” O’Driscoll added.

Advertisement

Ornua

The dairy co-operative is one of the country’s largest exporters of Irish dairy products with Kerrygold one of its most recognisable products across the world.

Its latest financial results show that in 2022 group turnover hit a record €3.4 billion.

Galvin, who comes from a farming background in Westmeath, said today he was “honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to lead Ornua into the future”.

He added: “For decades, Ornua has delivered significant value for Irish dairy families through the strong connection that it creates between farmers and consumers.

“I will encourage collaboration at all levels within the industry to positively address the challenges that face the sector in the years ahead.

“Ornua has demonstrated a long-term vision of growth and investment, and I look forward to leading the next phase of that development.”

He also paid tribute today to Dairygold for the “opportunity to lead such a respected organisation”.

Advertisement

Dairygold

The board of Dairygold co-operative said it will now begin the process of recruiting and appointing a new chief executive to replace Galvin.

While this process is underway Michael Harte, its chief financial officer (CFO) has been appointed interim chief executive, “to lead the organisation during the transition period”.

Harte has been CFO of Dairygold since 2006 and was also interim chief executive of the society in 2009 during a previous chief executive transition.

Dairygold has said that Galvin will work with the board and Harte “to ensure a smooth and efficient transition” before he departs for Ornua.

Dairygold chairperson Sean O’Brien said the co-op wished Galvin “every success in his new role in what will be an important and challenging one for Ornua and its dairy processing members including Dairygold”.

“Continued strong leadership is needed as dairy farmers and the industry face the challenges of consumer lifestyle changes, EU regulation and sustainability,” O’Brien warned.