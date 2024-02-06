The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index has increased by 4.2% at the latest trading event held today (Tuesday, February 6).

This is the fifth consecutive increase and the index now stands at 1,106. A total of 24,836MT was sold at an average price of $3,571/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat, butter, butter milk powder, cheddar, lactose, mozzarella, skim milk powder (SMP), and whole milk powder (WMP) were offered.

GDT price index

All of the products offered at the event, except mozzarella, saw an increase in price index. The average price of mozzarella fell by 1.8% to $3,760/MT.

The most significant increase in the price index was recorded for butter at 10.3% to an average price of $6,516/MT.

The price index of cheddar increased by 6.3% to $4,469/MT, followed by the price index for SMP which saw a 4.6% rise to $2,758/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat and WMP saw increases in their price index of 3.3% and 3.4% to average prices of $6,033/MT and $3,463/MT respectively. GDT price index over 10 years. Source: GDT

Slight increases were recorded in the price indices of butter milk powder and lactose, up by 1.2% to $2,412/MT and 2.6% to $785/MT at today’s event.

The 349th GDT event saw a total of 104 winning bidders across 21 bidding rounds and a duration of three hours and four minutes.