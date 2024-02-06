The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 46% of applications made under tranche 1 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) have been approved.

The latest data published by the department shows that as of last Friday (February 2), 3,805 out of the total 8,203 applications have now been cleared.

The department said that 3,754 applications are currently deemed to be “in progress”, 442 were rejected and 202 have been withdrawn.

The full list of schemes with the most recent numbers of approvals is outlined below:

SchemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,494 102701,570752
Dairy Equipment Scheme2355314087
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme2,050240 536311,126
Low Emission Slurry Spreading55121150488
Organic Capital Investment Scheme9282919351532
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme49001336
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7511414428295
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme445291794 305
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme25913721227
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme441118265157
Total8,2034422023,754 3,805
Source: DAFM

The data shows that the department approved an additional 317 TAMS applications in the week up to February 2.

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) has seen the most approvals to date, with 1,126 out of 2,050 applications (240 applications were rejected and 53 were withdrawn).

The measure with the lowest number of approvals is the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) at 27 out of 259 applications; 13 applications were rejected and 7 were withdrawn.

752 out of 2,494 applications made to the department under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme have been approved.

532 Organic Capital Investment Scheme applications have been approved which is almost 60% of the total number of applications made under this measure.

TAMS

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

There is an indicative budget of €370 million available for the period 2023-2027, and all investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

The deadline for tranche 2 of TAMS 3, which had been extended, closed for applications last month (January 19).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue previously stated that tranche 3 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, April 12, 2024.

BUILDINGS CAP DAFM DAFM SCHEMES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FOOD AND THE MARINE FARM INVESTMENT SCHEMES TAMS TAMS 3