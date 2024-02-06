The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 46% of applications made under tranche 1 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) have been approved.

The latest data published by the department shows that as of last Friday (February 2), 3,805 out of the total 8,203 applications have now been cleared.

The department said that 3,754 applications are currently deemed to be “in progress”, 442 were rejected and 202 have been withdrawn.

The full list of schemes with the most recent numbers of approvals is outlined below: Scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,494 102 70 1,570 752 Dairy Equipment Scheme 235 5 3 140 87 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 2,050 240 53 631 1,126 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 551 2 11 50 488 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 928 29 19 351 532 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 49 0 0 13 36 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 751 14 14 428 295 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 445 29 17 94 305 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 259 13 7 212 27 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 441 11 8 265 157 Total 8,203 442 202 3,754 3,805 Source: DAFM

The data shows that the department approved an additional 317 TAMS applications in the week up to February 2.

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) has seen the most approvals to date, with 1,126 out of 2,050 applications (240 applications were rejected and 53 were withdrawn).

The measure with the lowest number of approvals is the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) at 27 out of 259 applications; 13 applications were rejected and 7 were withdrawn.

752 out of 2,494 applications made to the department under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme have been approved.

532 Organic Capital Investment Scheme applications have been approved which is almost 60% of the total number of applications made under this measure.

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

There is an indicative budget of €370 million available for the period 2023-2027, and all investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

The deadline for tranche 2 of TAMS 3, which had been extended, closed for applications last month (January 19).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue previously stated that tranche 3 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, April 12, 2024.