A total of €3.13 million has been issued under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

Latest figures by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that these outstanding BISS and CRISS payments were made in the week ending on Friday, February 2.

In total 118,533 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling €808.78 million, according to latest figures by the DAFM.

This figure includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (€25.9 million) and the 2023 National Reserve (€3.4 million) payments.

Advertisement

An additional €700,000 was paid out under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and an extra €200,000 under the 2023 National Reserve last week.

Scheme payments

The DAFM also issued a total of €730,000 in Eco-Scheme payments last week. The number of farmers paid now stands at 116,659 with a total of €296.77 million paid.

A total of €492,819 was also paid out last week under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS). Of 36,854 payment applications submitted, 36,295 payments were made.

Farmers received €260,000 in the DAFM’s fifth weekly payment run of 2024 for the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes.

Advertisement

In total 98,728 farmers have received a total of €247.32 million under the ANC and ASC schemes up until Friday, February 2, 2024, according to the DAFM.

The DAFM’s latest payment figures also show that €28,000 was paid in outstanding payments under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

GLAS was replaced by the new the €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scheme under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027.

Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) payments worth €503,223 were issued last week. To date 3,715 farmers have received their 2023 payment totalling €37.7 million.

Tillage payments worth €12.62 million were issued to 8,423 farmers. The support package was announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue last week.