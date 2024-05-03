A number of lambs were killed and several others were seriously injured in a dog attack in Co. Louth this week.

Louth County Council said that the incident in the Ravensdale area involving a single pet dog was “a direct result of irresponsible dog ownership”.

The county dog warden service attended the scene, while the incident has also been reported to An Garda Síochána.

Dog attack

Louth County Council recently launched a public appeal to dog owners, highlighting the responsibilities which come with owning a dog.

Along with providing a home for a dog, and being responsible for their welfare, owners are legally responsible for keeping their dog under control, especially when in public, and in areas where other animals and livestock may be present.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has also launched a major national awareness campaign, as part of a series of measures to improve dog control and welfare across the country.

The campaign entitled – ‘It’s not your dog’s fault, it’s yours’ – is aimed at increasing awareness of the harm that out-of-control dogs can do to people and to livestock.

The aim is to change behaviour and to remind owners that they must always have their dog under control.

Local authorities

Under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, local authorities have responsibility for all operational activities including enforcement matters.

The number of fixed penalty notices issued by Louth County Council dog wardens has in recent years been among the highest in the country. Some lambs were seriously injured in dog attack. Image Source: Louth County Council

Joe McGuinness, director of services at Louth County Council, welcomed the campaign on responsible dog ownership.

“This incident reported in north Louth is a stark reminder to all dog owners of the harm that out-of-control dogs can cause.

“It is important to remember that a family pet can react differently to people, and other animals, when outside the home.

“Dog owners should be mindful of their responsibilities, ensuring that their dogs are under effectual control at all times,” he said.

“Louth County Council are appealing to all dog owners to ensure their dog is licensed and micro-chipped. All registered details must be maintained and remain up to date, including the current address and owners contact numbers,” McGuinness added.