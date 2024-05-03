The organisers of an agricultural show in Co. Clare have been forced to postpone the event due to waterlogged ground and related health and safety concerns.

The Newmarket-on-Fergus Agricultural Show was meant to take place this Sunday (May 5).

However, organisers took to social media today (Friday, May 3) to announce a postponement.

An inspection of the event field took place yesterday (Thursday, May 2) and, following consultation with their health and safety officers, the organisers “made the difficult decision” to postpone the show due to waterlogged conditions.

The organisers said: “It was not a decision that was made lightly; however, the safety and wellbeing of competitors, spectators, vendors, animals and volunteers is our priority.”

“We wish to thank all of those who registered to participate in the show, our very generous sponsors, vendors, our hardworking volunteer committee and anyone who contributed in any way big or small,” they added.

The show’s officers said they will be in touch in the coming days with those who have submitted pre-paid entries.

The show in Newmarket-on-Fergus – located in the south of the Banner County, just off the M18 about halfway between Ennis and Shannon – was set to be one of the first regional county shows of the summer.

The show includes equine events such as showjumping, cattle showing classes, and a dog show, among other things.

Recent years have been difficult for agricultural shows, with all of them cancelled for consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and even since the pandemic, several shows – particularly those that take place particularly early or late in the summer – fell foul of the weather.

Agricultural show funding

In March, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced an investment of €1 million to support 122 agricultural shows across the country.

As part of the funding commitment, each show received grant of €6,000-11,000 depending on its size.

The funding was aimed at supporting each committee to prepare for the upcoming show season, which takes place over the summer months.

The funding brings the total allocated to agricultural shows since 2018 to over €4.3 million, according to Minster Humphreys’ department.