Met Éireann has issued several Status Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain covering much of the country tomorrow (Thursday, February 8).

As temperatures are set to drop, the national forecaster has updated and extended previous warnings for snow and ice.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Clare; Tipperary; Galway; Laois; Offaly; Westmeath and Wicklow will be in place from 3:00a.m until 1:00p.m on Thursday.

A similar warning Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo and Longford will run from 5:00a.m until 9:00p.m tomorrow.

Advertisement

Met Éireann said that there will be sleet and snow in these counties, with the most significant accumulations on higher ground.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Louth; Meath; Wexford and Wicklow will be in place for 24 hours, starting at 5:00a.m on Thursday.

The rain and sleet which will be accompanied by blustery easterly winds will lead to some localised flooding.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for all of Northern Ireland from 10:00a.m Thursday until 6:00a.m on Friday which will cause “some travel disruption”.

Advertisement

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that conditions will be colder and more unsettled for the rest of the week, with between 30 and 70mm of rain expected.

Today will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine, some showers in northern areas. Cloud will build from the south later bringing patchy drizzle. It will be cold with highest temperatures of just 4° to 7°.

Rain will move in from the southwest tonight turning to sleet and snow, especially in the west and midlands. Lowest temperatures of -2° to +3°, colder in parts of Ulster. The light to moderate easterly winds will freshen.

Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks or rain, sleet and snow. The wintry showers will persist across the north with sunny spells and showers developing elsewhere later in the day.

Rain will arrive in southern counties during the afternoon. It will be cold with an added wind chill factor due to the gusty easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 2° to 6° in general, milder in the south.