Farmers are being advised by Met Éireann to expect more unsettled weather and further rain in the week ahead.

According to the national meteorological service while over the past week, sunshine amounts “have been well above average” this is not set to continue.

“The next seven days will likely bring near average sunshine amounts as the settled spell of weather gives way to more unsettled cloudier conditions from Monday (April 29) onwards,” it has advised.

Met Éireann

Drying conditions will be poor from early next week due to more “persistent rain” at times according to Met Éireann.

It has advised that from rainfall totals over the next seven days will range from “less than 20 mm in the east and north to nearly 50 mm in the west and northwest”.

“This equates to average or slightly above average in the east to over 280% of average in the northwest,” the national meteorological service added.

Over the last seven days, mean air temperatures ranged from 6.9° to 10.5° across Ireland across the country and was coldest in the east and warmest in the west.

“Temperatures were below average in north Ulster and parts of east Leinster by between 1° and 2° .

“For the rest of the country, mean temperatures were average or slightly above average by between 0.2° and 0.8°.

“It will become milder from Monday onwards. Overall mean air temperatures for the coming week will be average or slightly below average in the west and southwest ranging between 8° and 10°,”Met Éireann outlined.

Outlook

The national meteorological service has also indicated that spraying conditions will be “more limited” from Monday onwards with rain or showers expected over the next few days.

Although soil trafficability improved significantly because of the dry weather over the past week the outlook for the next seven days is less positive.

According to Met Éireann soil moisture deficits currently range from “14 mm in the north to over 20 mm in parts of the south”.

Although soil trafficability was forecast to improve over the weekend it “will deteriorate” through the week ahead.