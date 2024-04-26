With weather beginning to pick up, potato farmers are “playing catch up” and dealing with impacts that will continue into next year, according to co-owner of Keogh’s and Irish Potato Federation chair, Ross Keogh.

Keogh said that farmers are over four weeks behind schedule, meaning a reduced growing season and leaving harvesting to happen further into winter next year.

He said that “farmers have had over a year of the perfect storm” in regards to weather, and with poor crops already emerging from last year.

Keogh told Agriland that last year’s crops only produced about 70% of what the harvest should have seen.

Catch up

That produce now needs to extend its value for a further four weeks, Keogh said.

With rain staying away for the first time this year in most areas, farmers are trying to prioritise what work is being done on the farm.

Keogh said that farmers with potatoes still left in the ground are wondering if they should try to take them out to make some money or breakeven.

He said that other farmers are wondering if they should try to catch up on growing their spring barley and wheat.

“With reduced weeks of the growing season, it will give them reduced yields,” Keogh said.

Potato shortage

He added that more potatoes will be imported this year to try and supplement Irish produce.

“The problem is, we have these extra several weeks where the potatoes should have been in the ground now growing and they would normally come in for around the third week in August. It’s now going to be the second or third week in September.

“From a reduced crop, we have to go further into the season, so the maths doesn’t add up,” Keogh said.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) are in discussion with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for extra support for potato growers this year.