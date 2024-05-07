Factory quotes for beef cattle see the top price quotes from last week remain available this week, despite a number of beef processors move their price offering back 5c/kg.

Conversations with procurement staff from different outlets show varying levels of confidence in securing cattle supplies at the lower price rates, with some acknowledging there may be a little extra available for suitable cattle this week.

A lot of the cattle for this week’s kill have been booked in from last week and would have been bought at the higher price rate, but it remains to be seen if the reduced quote will set in to next week’s trade or not.

Most sites are operating a four-day kill this week as a result of yesterday’s bank holiday (Monday, May 7), meaning pressure to fill out kill sheets will be lower.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.15-5.20/kg on the grid this week, with as high as €5.30/kg on the grid being quoted for suitable heifers with a carcass weight ranging from 300-400kg.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €5.10- 5.15/kg on the grid, with as high as €5.25/kg on the grid being quoted for suitable steers with a carcass weight ranging from 300-400kg.

The top price offerings for steers and heifers this week are generally in the northern half of the country.

Farmers can click here to get a closer look at the prices paid for steers (inclusive of all bonuses).

Cow price

Cow price quotes for O and P grade cows have eased slightly this week also. Despite this, the top price quotes for U and R grade cows remain available at some sites this week.

At the top end of the scale, U and R grade cows are being quoted at €4.85-€4.90/kg. R grade cows are being quoted at €4.75-4.80/kg. O grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.30-4.55/kg and P grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.20-4.45/kg.

Farmers can click here to view the variation in cow prices by factory paid for O=3= grade cows in the week ending Sunday, April 28.

Bulls

Prices for Under-24-month bulls remain at similar levels to last week. U grade bulls are being quoted at €5.35-5.45/kg R grade bulls are being quoted at €5.25-5.35/kg.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.15/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.95-5.05/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.15/kg on the grid.