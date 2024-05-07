The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now received over 83,000 applications for area-based schemes, including the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme.

The department has confirmed to Agriland that 83,096 applications had been submitted as of Monday, May 6.

This means that an additional 19,000 applications were lodged with the department over the previous seven days.

DAFM previously confirmed that 63,962 applications had been made by Monday, April 29.

The latest update comes as farmers or their agricultural advisor now have just over one week to submit applications as the closing date for BISS applications in 2024 is Wednesday, May 15.

Last year, over 124,000 BISS applications were lodged with the department. Based on this figure it means that around 40,000 farmers are yet to submit their scheme application for 2024.

Under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) was replaced by BISS.

BISS applications

The online application system for all elements of direct payments (BISS, Eco-Schemes, Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, Protein Aid, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements) is currently open for farmers.

DAFM has said that annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also be made online.

The maximum payment that will be granted to any one farmer under the BISS, in any one scheme year is capped at an effective rate of €66,000.

The department said that no payment will be made where the amount is less than €100.

DAFM has said that an advance BISS payment may be made in October, while balancing payments under the scheme commence in December.

The department is operating the following helplines to assist farmers in making their BISS applications online: