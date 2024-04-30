The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now received almost 64,000 applications for area-based schemes, including the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme.

The department has confirmed to Agriland that 63,962 applications had been submitted as of Monday, April 29.

This means that an additional 17,474 applications have been made to the department in a week.

DAFM previously confirmed that 46,488 applications had been made by Monday, April 15.

BISS

Farmers or their advisors now have just over two weeks to submit applications as the closing date for BISS applications in 2024 is Wednesday, May 15.

Under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) was replaced by BISS.

Last year, over 124,000 BISS applications were lodged with the department. Based on this figure it means that around half of farmers are yet to submit their scheme application for 2024.

Farmers can currently apply for all elements of direct payments (BISS, Eco-Schemes, Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, Protein Aid, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements) online.

DAFM has said that annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also be made online.

In-person clinics being run by the department to help farmers with their online applications are still running around the country.

The details of the remaining clinics, which take place from 10:00a.m to 4:30p.m, are as follows:

Tuesday, April 30: DAFM offices, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim;

Wednesday, May 1: Shirley Arms Hotel, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan;

Thursday, May 2: DAFM offices, Cavan;

Tuesday, May 7: Minella Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary;

Wednesday, May 8: Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork;

Thursday, May 9: DAFM offices, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

The department is also running helplines to assist farmers in making their BISS applications online: