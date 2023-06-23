Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has said he is on the look out for Belgian Blue bulls.

The Mixed Martial art (MMA) fighter, nicknamed ‘The Notorious’, took to Twitter on Thursday evening (June 22) seeking assistance in finding suitable cattle.

The 34-year-old Dubliner did not specify the number of bulls he was seeking but said the cattle would be going “to a good home” in “Ireland”.

McGregor, who has 10 million followers on the social media platform, added that the cattle will have “ample green land for them to roam” . Hey guys, I’m in the market for some Belgian Blue Bulls if anyone could direct me. To a good home, Ireland. Ample green land for them to roam. Thanks pic.twitter.com/77UFToLhhs— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 22, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the request has attracted the attention of Belgian Blue breeders and farmers across the island, with many offering to help McGregor to find the perfect animal.

€52,000 Belgian Blue bull

While the MMA fighter did not make it clear what his budget is for Belgian Blue bulls, last December, a Co. Longford farmer secured €52,000 for a Belgian Blue bull which he sold in an on-farm timed auction.

The January 2022-born bull Fatherson Quest (372 2144752 1 4713), or Rainbows End as he was referred to in the online sale catalogue, was owned by the McGee family and was the highest-priced bull ever sold at an auction in Ireland.

The bull was bought by Co. Limerick-based artificial insemination (AI) firm Bova AI.

The sale was a timed auction and took place on the MartEye ELITE app in association with Mid Tipperary Co Operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart).

For comparison purposes, the record for the highest-priced bull at a society sale is understood to be held by Co. Laois man Garrett Behan, for his Simmental bull Lucky Explorer who sold for €52,000 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society’s October Premier Show and Sale in Co. Roscommon in 2020.