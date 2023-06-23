Met Éireann has said that weather conditions this weekend will be unsettled with rain and showers, which may be heavy at times.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, June 23) will be cloudy across the country with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, some falls may be heavy.

It will feel warm and humid with daytime temperatures reaching 19° to 23°, the south to southwesterly breezes will be moderate.

It will stay humid and very mild tonight with temperatures staying between 15° to 18° in moderate southerly breezes. It will be a cloudy night with rain and drizzle most frequent in western areas.

On Saturday, it will be mostly dry with sunny periods in the morning and afternoon. Some rain and drizzle may develop later in the day in Ulster.

The southerly winds will be moderate to fresh and temperatures will hit highs of 20° to 26°, feeling warmest in the eastern half of the country.

It will be cloudy on Saturday night with rain and drizzle, heavier and more persistent showers in the west and southwest as the night progresses.

It will be another mild night with temperatures of 13° to 16° in moderate southerly breezes.

Rain will become widespread on Sunday with some heavy or thundery downpours in places. The rain will move eastwards to leave scattered showers and sunny spells.

The moderate to fresh southerly winds will veer westerly, highest temperatures are set to range from 17° to 23°.

There will be a mixture of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night. It will feel cooler in overnight temperatures of 10° to 13°, westerly winds will be light to moderate.

Monday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers. It will feel cooler than the weekend with highs of 15° to 18°. The southwest winds will be moderate to fresh.

Tuesday will bring widespread showers, but it may be drier in parts of the southwest. It will be a windy day in highest temperatures of 19° to 22°.

Met Éireann said that current indications are that conditions will remain unsettled for the rest of next week with rain and cooler temperatures than recent times.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) currently range from 19 to 74mm across all soil types, with the driest soils in parts of Galway and the southeast. This has led to restricted grass growth in many areas.

SMDs will decrease slightly in the week ahead due to generally unsettled conditions.