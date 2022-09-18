Dawn Meats has been granted planning permission for a development in Co. Cork which includes over 400 housing units.

Last December, the meat processor applied to Cork County Council for permission for the major development on an almost 11ha site at Water Rock in Midleton.

The site, located around 2.4km from Midleton town centre, is bordered by the Nordic Enterprise Park to the south and east, the Cork to Midleton rail line to the south and agricultural lands to the north and west.

The development will consist of the demolition and removal of existing derelict buildings, structures and outbuildings.

Dawn Meats is then planning to build a “mixed-use scheme” comprising 434 residential units, a childcare facility and 90-bed nursing home.

The residential development contains 281 apartments and duplex units across several blocks, along with 153 houses.

Permission was also sought for a five-storey neighbourhood centre, including retail units and spaces for community use, and a three-storey research and development building.

The development includes open spaces and children’s play areas in the form of seven “distinct pocket parks” located throughout the scheme and a greenway.

There will be almost 740 car parking spaces, 604 of which will serve the residential units.

KPMG completed an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) on the proposed scheme and another adjacent housing development being developed by EMR Projects.

The report concluded that “there will be no significant effect on biodiversity as a result of the proposed developments”.

It added that “flood risk on both sites can be managed without adversely affecting

neighboring lands”.

Cork County Council granted planning permission to Dawn Meats for the development which it said complies with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

This permission was granted subject to 115 conditions provided no appeal is lodged with An Bord Pleanála within the statutory timeframe allowed.