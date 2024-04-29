The past two months have seen an explosive trade for finished store lambs, with prices rising on a weekly basis and reports of up to €10/kg paid for spring lambs last week, while cattle prices have remained more steady.

Sheep prices generally pick up in the first half of the year, as supplies of finished lambs are much tighter.

Lamb prices generally drop off from June onwards as supplies of finished lambs begin to increase.

Cattle prices generally follow a similar trend with the highest prices generally paid in the first half of the and prices ‘bottoming out’ in the final quarter of the year.

While lamb and hogget prices have rocketed, cattle have remained more steady, with the average R3 steer price up from €5.10/kg as of March 2 to €5.21 as of April 20.

Conversations with factory cattle procurement staff would indicate the beef trade is expected to remain steady in the short-term and significant price increases – like have been seen in the sheep trade – are not expected.

However, with supplies of finished prime cattle beginning to tighten, some level of beef price increases could well be seen into May or June.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.20/kg on the grid again this week, generally speaking, with as high as €5.30/kg on the grid being quoted at the top-end of the price scale for suitable heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Steer (bullock) prices are being quoted at €5.15/kg on the grid generally speaking, with €5.25/kg on the grid available on the higher-end of the price scale for eligible steers.

In the week ending April 21, the average price paid for R=3= grade steers was €5.45/kg, inclusive of all bonuses. The average price paid for heifers of the same grade was just under €5.49/kg.

Cow price

Cow price quotes are relatively steady this week, with some processors increasing their price quote for cows by 5c/kg.

In general this week, factory quotes for U-grade cows are at prices ranging from €4.80-4.90/kg. R-grade cows are being quoted at €4.60-4.70/kg.

O and P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.35-4.50 and €4.25-4.40/kg respectively, with the higher-prices available for the better-type cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.35-5.45/kg for U grades, with €5.25-5.35/kg being quoted for R-grade bulls.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €5.10-5.15/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg, generally speaking.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.15/kg on the grid, generally speaking.