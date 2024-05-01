Small abattoirs around the country are “under serious pressure” as certain licences are not being granted by local authorities, according to Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Roscommon–Galway TD recently raised the issue with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in the Dáil.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that there is “fierce confusion” among small abattoirs in relation to “so-called new legislation that is under discussion”.

The TD said that it is not clear whether this is domestic or European legislation and how it is related to the sector.

Small abattoirs

Deputy Fitzmaurice claimed that some councils are “basically washing their hands of abattoirs” as they do not have the resources.

He said that some councils say they have not received an allocation from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

“This is causing a major problem for the small abattoir sector,” he added.

Deputy Fitzmaurice is seeking a meeting between the department’s chief veterinary officer, Martin Blake and representatives from the small abattoir sector on the matter.

“There seems to be a shift under way whereby we want all the big abattoirs going well. Look at the number of small abattoirs we have lost in recent years.

“All that councils will say is that there is a rolling contract for a few months and then the department will take it over. We have been hearing that for ages,” the TD said. Michael Fitzmaurice TD

In response, Minister McConalogue said that he wants to see small abattoirs being supported.

“I know we have seen a significant change in the landscape over the past decade or two in relation to the number of abattoirs in the country.

“There has been significant consolidation, but I want to ensure the services that small abattoirs need are provided to them.

“For most of the small abattoirs, veterinary services are supplied through the local authority vets. My department, working with the Food Safety Authority, has a role in this. It also works with the local authorities,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said there has been additional challenges for the sector due to the Brexit veterinary health certification requirements.

“Everyone has worked hard to respond to that and make sure those resources are in place.

“That is something I have been monitoring closely and will continue to do so they are able to adjust to that.

“There have been some challenges there, but we are trying to make sure they are worked through and the supports and backup that are needed are in place,” he said.

Local authority veterinary service

Separately, Minister McConalogue said that ongoing discussions on the possible transfer of the local authority veterinary service to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) may be finalised by the end of this year.

Currently, around 30 local authority veterinary inspectors carry out food safety duties at some 500 food businesses across the country.

These are mainly smaller slaughter plants, smaller meat products plants, as well as some smaller poultry and other enterprises.

Discussions have been taking place in recent months in relation to future arrangements regarding the supervision of these smaller premises.

It is understood that veterinary inspectors would continue to enforce the same legislation in the small abattoirs that they currently supervise, but their employment would transfer to the department.

DAFM, the Department of Health, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH), the FSAI, the County and City Management Association, and the Local Government Management Agency are involved in the talks.

Last year, a steering group and a working group, including representative from these organisations, was established to explore all aspects of the potential transfer.