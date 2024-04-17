Dairygold has today (Wednesday, April 17), announced its milk price for March supplies and a 2.0c/L weather/fodder relief payment, including VAT.

The processor will pay 40.0c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT, for milk supplied in March.

In addition, the March Early Calving Bonus of 1.0c/L, excluding VAT, will be paid on milk supplied in March, in accordance with milk quality criteria, Dairygold said.

The attainable milk price for March is therefore 43.0c/L, including VAT, at standard constituents, including the weather/fodder relief payment and the Early Calving Bonus.

Dairygold

The March milk price equates to an average farm gate milk price of 46.6c/L, based on the average March 2024 milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The milk price based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 45.7c/L, including the Early Calving Bonus and the weather/fodder relief payment, inclusive of VAT.

A company spokesperson commented that: “The Dairygold board recognises the significant challenges that the ongoing adverse weather conditions are causing for our milk suppliers.

“Therefore, [the Dairygold board] committed to paying a strong milk price for March, with the inclusion of a weather/fodder relief payment for March milk only.

“Dairy market returns remain uncertain due to the continuing weaker demand, particularly in China. The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review [its] milk price on a monthly basis.”