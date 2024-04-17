Farmers in Co. Down received €115.9 million in milk payments – topping Lakeland Dairies’ milk payments league table for 2023.

Latest financial results published today by the co-op show that it paid out nearly €800 million to farm families in 17 counties, north and south.

Lakeland Dairies processed two billion litres of milk collected from 3,200 farmers last year – thanks to 78,000 milk haulier runs.

Dairy farmers in Co. Down might have been top of the payments league table for 2023 but they were closely followed by Lakeland Dairies’ farmers in Co. Tyrone who received a total of €110.1 million in milk payments.

In third place in 2023 were farmers in Co. Monaghan who received a total of €87.6 million in milk payments last year.

Lakeland Dairies milk price payments 2023 across 17 counties included: County: Total: Antrim €67.8m Armagh €68.4m Cavan €77.5m Donegal €7.1m Down €115.9m Dublin €0.5m Fermanagh €12.8m Kildare €4.6m Derry €40.9m Leitrim €3.9m Longford €22.4m Louth €22.3m Meath €61.1m Monaghan €87.6m Offaly €44.1m Tyrone €110.1m Westmeath €48.6m Source: Lakeland Dairies

According to Lakeland Dairies the dairy sector plays a “pivotal role” in the fabric of rural communities.

“Dairy farming integrates environmental stewardship, promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the land, the environment and the local community.

“Through the nature of co-operative enterprise, we not only ensure the sustainability of our operations but also contribute to the overarching goal of vibrant, resilient, and prosperous rural communities,” Lakeland Dairies outlined in its 2023 annual report published today (Wednesday, April 17).

Lakeland Dairies

It believes that the co-op’s operations “are a cornerstone for direct and indirect employment across our operating regions”.

“This is essential for the economic resilience and sustainability of rural areas,” Lakeland Dairies added.

It has blamed a “challenging year” for a €300,000 drop in turnover to €1.6 billion in 2023 compared to €1.9 billion in 2022.

The co-op has reported a slump in operating profits from €32.5 million in 2022 to €14.8 million – before exceptionals – last year.