Animal remains were found once again on Emlagh Oristown Bog, near the village of Carlanstown, Co. Meath, in what has been described by Councillor Paul McCabe as a “sinister” repeated incident.

A local resident had come across the bag containing the remains of a young lamb near his home on the side of the road on Tuesday evening (May 7), according to Cllr. McCabe.

The councillor said that this is about the 10th time in the last couple of years that such an incident has occurred.

“We’ve had deer, we’ve had goats, we’ve had sheep, and now we have lambs being dumped,” Cllr McCabe said.

Cllr. McCabe said that the discovery is a “serious” matter for public health and animal welfare.

“I don’t know where these animals are coming from or what the motivation is to come out here to a really picturesque area and a local amenity, and dump dead animals in bags along the side of the road,” Cllr. McCabe said.

The councillor has since met with the litter warden and said the environment department of Meath County Council is investigating the repeated incidents.

“Hopefully we can get to the bottom of what’s going on,” Cllr. McCabe said.

Animal remains

Agriland reported a similar incident at the beginning of the year, where the remains of sheep were placed in several refuse sacks before being left in the same bog.

According to Cllr. McCabe, this followed the “grizzly discovery” of two mutilated pigs some months before.

“Previous to that, more dismembered sheep carcasses were dumped, and last year the remains of a deer was discovered,” Cllr. McCabe said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor urged members of the public in Co. Meath to be vigilant and for anyone with information to come forward.