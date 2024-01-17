An investigation is underway after a number of dismembered sheep carcasses were discovered dumped on a bog in north Meath for the second time in six months.

The remains of the sheep were placed in several refuse sacks before being left in a remote area at Emlagh Bog, which is located near the village of Carlanstown.

Local authority officials are currently examining all of the circumstances surrounding the dumping of the carcasses.

The Leas Cathaoirleach of Meath County Council Councillor Paul McCabe explained that this is not the first incidence of dead animals being dumped in the area.

“For the umpteenth time discarded sheep carcasses have been dumped on Emlagh Bog, near Carlanstown in Co. Meath, this time packed in black refuse sacks.

“This most recent discovery follows on from previous similar events. Some months ago a local lady made the grizzly discovery of two mutilated pigs.

“Previous to that, more dismembered sheep carcasses were dumped, and last year the remains of a deer was discovered.

“There are no explanations for these incidents. We are all puzzled,” McCabe said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has urged members of the public in Co. Meath to be vigilant in the wake of the latest discovery.

He also appealed for anyone with information relevant to the local authority investigation to come forward.

“The matter is currently being investigated by the environment department of Meath County Council, please get in touch if you have any information which will be treated with confidentiality,” Cllr. McCabe added.

Meath County Council can be contacted by calling 046 9097000 or by emailing [email protected].