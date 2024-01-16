Five SIPTU members employed by Kerry Agribusiness are due to begin a campaign of strike action tomorrow (Wednesday, January 17).

The union told Agriland that the drivers have decided to take the action due to the company’s decision to impose compulsory redundancies on them.

There are 100 SIPTU members in Kerry Agribusiness, which is part of Kerry Group plc.

The drivers will begin a picket at the Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee, Co. Kerry from 9:00a.m tomorrow.

Kerry Agribusiness

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Denis Gormalley, said that their members had “reluctantly voted in favour of strike action after pursuing every other avenue open to them in their efforts to avoid compulsory redundancies”.

“These workers sought a reasonable engagement with the company to avoid any compulsory redundancies and, as it has refused to enter discussions, will continue on a campaign of strike action,” he said. Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee, Co. Kerry

SIPTU Industrial Organiser Sharon Ryan, said that the union has built up a very good relationship with Kerry Agribusiness over decades but the workers had no choice but to take strike action.

“Our driver members have dedicated a lifetime of committed work to the company with service ranging from 29 to over 45 years and it is extremely regrettable that they now face compulsory redundancy.

“We urge the company to reverse its decision to make our members compulsorily redundant and to provide a window of opportunity to find a resolution to this dispute,” she added.

In a statement to Agriland, Kerry Agribusiness said that following a comprehensive review of its milk collection procedures in 2023, it made the decision to transition all remaining milk collection operations to its existing independent hauliers.

“Subsequently, Kerry Agribusiness entered a transparent redundancy consultation period and began detailed discussions with the six remaining drivers in November 2023.

“The employment of these drivers terminated on December 31, 2023, without mutual agreement between the parties involved,” the company said.