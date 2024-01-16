The founders of new political party, Independent Ireland, said farmers are currently “frustrated and annoyed” and want representation in the Dáil that “respects their work and changes they are making”.

Independent TD, Michael Collins, the leader of Independent Ireland and its general secretary, Independent TD, Richard O’ Donoghue – who registered the political party last November – believe they could “hold the balance of power in the Dáil” if they secure enough votes in the next general election.

Deputy Collins told Agriland that they “won’t sell their souls” but they want to have a party of “14 or 15 TDs” that will swing the balance of power.

“At this present time we have close to 100 potential councillors who have approached us and are interested in running in the local elections which are the first coming up and we are certainly also interested in running candidates in the European elections.

“When it comes to rural and farming issues we can’t make change on the opposition benches and we certainly want after the next general election, when there is an opportunity, to be sitting around that table fighting for rural Ireland and agriculture and to be able to tell a good story about agriculture.

“I meet farmers now and they are telling me that they are being treated like environment terrorists – which they are not – it is astonishing that this government has left farmers in a very difficult position,” Deputy Collins added.

He said the party’s intention is to “speak to every single independent TD and senator” and sit down with them, if they are interested to share their intentions and where they are going.

“We’re progressing, we talking to to TDs and looking forward to announcements in the not too distant future in relation to councillors and TDs who are making the move.

“We want to represent rural and urban issues – we feel there is a hunger out there for change in every county in Ireland.

“We’ve 90% of our policies put together, there are serious issues throughout the country – health, housing, planning that we understand for example farmer’s sons and daughters can’t get planning on the family farm.

“There are many key issues for farmers including nitrates to VAT at the moment that we have to look at,” Deputy Collins said.