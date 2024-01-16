Farmers in Ireland have a lack of awareness of the risk to national animal health status by the importation of animals that may be infected with bluetongue virus (BTV), according to newly-published research.

The research was carried out by personnel at the National Disease Control Centre and the Backweston laboratory campus, both of which are under the auspices of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It was published in the scientific journal Social Sciences and Humanities.

The research concluded that the department needs to continue and improve its efforts in raising awareness of the risks posed by the importation of livestock to the national animal health status.

The study also said that those involved in the importation of livestock need to be made aware of what they can do themselves to reduce the risk of introducing disease when they import livestock.

18 male participants were recruited for this study, all of whom were based in Ireland.

Farmers were recruited using a “convenience sampling approach”, via two Irish farming organisations, supplemented by “snowball sampling”, where farmers recommended their colleagues (other farmers, members of breed societies and experts in the area) for interview.

Each of the 18 participants was interviewed in one-on-one phone conversations, lasting 30 minutes, which were conducted between June and August 2022 (meaning that the research was conducted before the current bluetongue outbreak in the UK).

The researchers were able to divide the comments and views of the respondents’ answers into seven themes, as follows:

Farmers’ lack of awareness and understanding of bluetongue;

Underlying motivations for importing livestock;

Perceived pros and cons of assisted reproductive techniques;

Pre-importation influencing factors;

Navigating how to source non-infected animals from Europe;

Farmer-seller negotiations and communications;

Farmers’ understanding of testing positive for bluetongue.

According to the researchers, the study revealed that there is “minimal appreciation among farmers” on the national implications of the introduction of an exotic disease, such as bluetongue. However, farmers do seem to recognise the importance of a high health status for international trade purposes.

Farmers also appeared to be unaware of the likely consequences of a bluetongue outbreak if imported onto their farm, and of the post-arrival quarantine procedures needed to reduce spread.

However, the researchers said that the study as certain limitations. For example, as it uses a sample of stakeholders, it may not reflect the views of certain groups, such as specialised stakeholders.

The researchers said: “Strengthening communication across the industry is needed to facilitate the sense of a collective identity, which could motivate some farmers to adopt recommended biosecurity practices and importation guidelines.

“The [department] has a duty to reassess how best to communicate with and empower both veterinary practitioners and livestock farmers about the importance of [bluetongue] disease incidence management and control,” they added.

The research paper warned: “On account of the presence of multiple serotypes of the virus still circulating within Europe, it is clear that bluetongue remains a threat. Consequently, there is an important need for continued vigilance in Ireland of the disease to protect livestock, the agricultural industry, and the economy as a whole.”