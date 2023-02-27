The average sale price of heifers at Ballinrobe Mart, Co. Mayo, has increased by approximately 53c/kg (liveweight) when compared to prices from the same time last year, according to the mart’s newly appointed assistant manager Teresa Gibsey.

Gibsey stepped into the role of assistant manager in January of this year. Commenting on the trade at the mart’s weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday (February 22) she said: “We had approximately 300 cattle on offer at the sale with a super demand for all types of stock”.

Ballinrobe Mart will host a show and sale of all types of cattle on Wednesday, March 15, with prizes available on the day.

She said there was a full clearance in the bullock sale and a 99% clearance rate for weanlings, heifers, and cows.

The top price per kilo on the day went to a 375kg Limousin-cross bull that sold for €1,600 or €4.27/kg.

Bullock prices

Bullock prices on the day ranged from €930 to €1,520/head or €2.27-3.57/kg.

The average sale price for bullocks ranging from 400-500kg was €2.74/kg or approximately 23c/kg above the February 2022 prices.

Sample prices from the bullock sale:

395kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,410 or €3.57/kg;

510kg Angus-cross bullock sold for €1,280 or €2.27/kg;

380kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,200 or €3.16/kg.

The top price in the bullock sale went to a 470kg Charolais that sold for €1,520 or €3.23/kg.

Heifer price

Gibsey said there was “a tremendous trade” seen in the heifer sale with prices ranging from €830-1,860/head or €2.41-3.50/kg.

The average sale price for heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket was €2.89/kg or an increase of 53c/kg on February 2022 prices.

Sample prices from the heifer sale:

512kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,570 or €3.06/kg;

400kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,400 or €3.50/kg;

385kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,180 or €3.06/kg;

325kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,090 or €3.35/kg.

The top price in the heifer sale went to a 620kg Charolais-cross heifer that sold for €1,860 or €3.00/kg.

Weanling heifer prices

Weanling heifers ranged from €570-1,150/head or €2.51-3.55/kg. Prices for weanling heifers in the 200-350kg weight bracket are up by 40c/kg on February 2022 prices.

Weanling heifer prices:

290kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,030 or €3.55/kg;

185kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €560 or €3.03/kg;

320kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,100 or €3.44/kg.

The top price in the weanling heifer sale went to a 350kg Charolais-cross heifer that sold for €1,150 or €3.29/kg.

Weanling bull prices

Weanling bull prices ranged from €660-1,600/head or €2.45-4.27/kg.

Sample weanling bull prices:

330kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,210 or €3.67/kg;

300kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,040 or €3.47/kg;

300kg Limousin-cross bull sold for €1,090 or €3.30/kg.

The top price in the weanling bull sale went to a 375kg Limousin-cross bull that sold for €1,600 or €4.27/kg.

Cow price

There was a good turnout of cull cows according to Gibsey, with prices in this category ranging from €770-2,440/head.

Sample prices from the cull cow sale:

665kg Charolais-cross cow sold for €2,040 or €3.07/kg;

475kg Friesian-cross cow sold for €770 or €1.62/kg.

The top price in the cull cow sale went to an 880kg Charolais-cross cow that sold for €2,440 or €2.77/kg.

Sheep sale

Ballinrobe Mart hosted its weekly sheep sale on Thursday (February 23). Commenting on the trade, Gibsey said: “Uncertainty in the sheep sector seen a decrease in numbers for this week’s sale, however numbers have increased on February 2022.

“Thursday saw a full clearance across the board and lambs were making between €1.50/kg and €2.87/kg with an average across the board of €2.53/kg.

“This is an increase on last week’s average price,” she said.

The average lamb price/head was €90 with a top price of €135/head or €2.84/kg for a batch of 47.5kg ewe lambs.

Sample prices from the sheep sale:

48kg ram lambs sold at €130/head or €2.71/kg;

42kg ewe lambs sold for €117/head or €2.79/kg;

45kg ram lambs sold for €124/head or €2.76/kg;

38.5kg mixed lambs sold for €105/head or €2.73/kg.

Cull ewes ranged in price from €50-154/head with an average sale price of €73/head. Stock rams ranged from €124-130/head.