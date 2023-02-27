Met Éireann has said that the weather conditions this week will be mostly dry and settled across the country.

The national forecaster added that high pressure will continue to dominate.

However, it will continue to feel cool with a risk of frost likely on most nights, depending on cloud cover.

Today (Monday, February 27), will be a dry day with sunny spells, the best of these will be in the west.

Daytime temperatures will reach 7° to 9° and easterly or southeasterly winds will be light to moderate.

There may be a few isolated showers tonight in Leinster, it will remain dry in most areas.

The temperatures will fall back to between -1° to 3° and frost will form in the light and variable winds. It will be coldest in inland areas.

On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and mainly dry for most areas, but again there is a chance of an odd shower in eastern and southern counties.

The northeasterly breezes will be light and temperatures will range from 7° to 9°.

There will be some isolated showers in the southeast on Tuesday night, staying mainly dry elsewhere. The winds will be light and there will be lowest temperatures of 1° to 5°, coolest in the west where skies will be clear.

Met Éireann has said that conditions will be similar on Wednesday with mainly dry and cloudy weather, apart from some showers in the east and southeast.

The daytime temperatures will reach 7° to 8° in light northeast to easterly winds.

It will be dry and cloudy on Wednesday night, there may be some showers in southern and eastern coastal areas. Temperatures will range from 2° to 5° in light east to northeasterly winds.

Thursday will be another cloudy day with some isolated showers which will clear during the afternoon. There will be highest temperatures of 7° to 9° in very light variable breezes.

On Thursday night, it will be cloudy and calm with temperatures dropping back to between 1° and 4°.

Friday will be dry and cloudy with bright spells earlier in the day.

Met Éireann said that conditions will be similar on Saturday but warned that the weather may become more unsettled into next week.

The forecaster has said that there will be a “slight and gradual” improvement in soil conditions this week with almost all soils falling below saturation, however in the north and west poorly drained land will remain saturated.