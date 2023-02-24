The weather will be mostly dry this weekend, but also cold with a chance of some light night time frost.

It will be rather cloudy today (Friday, February 24), with a few light showers drifting south over the country on a moderate northerly breeze.

There will be a good deal of dry weather overall though, and some sunny spells will develop as the day progresses. Maximum temperatures will be 8° to 11°.

It will stay generally dry overnight with just the odd light shower. Cloud will tend to break, allowing long clear spells to develop.

It will, however, become quite cold overnight with temperatures dipping back to between -2° and +4°, allowing frost to develop in some areas. A light to moderate northeast breeze will ensure Irish Sea coastal areas will remain free of frost.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Saturday, February 25) will see a cold start, with frost clearing to leave a dry and bright morning with sunny spells. It will remain dry throughout the day with further spells of sunshine, but cloud will thicken across eastern and southeastern counties.

Highest temperatures will range from 6° to 9° in mostly moderate northeast winds, fresh along Irish Sea coasts.

Saturday night will see a mix of cloud and clear spells. Cloud will be most extensive across eastern and southern coastal counties, limiting the chance of frost in these areas.

Lowest temperatures tomorrow night will range from -2° to +3° in a moderate easterly breeze.

On Sunday morning (February 26), any early frost will clear quickly to leave a dry day with varying amounts of cloud. The best chance for prolonged spells of sunshine will be across the west and northwest of the country.

Advertisement

Top temperatures on Sunday will range between 5° and 8° in moderate east or southeast winds.

It will be another rather chilly night on Sunday night, with varying cloud-cover. Lowest temperatures will be -1° to +4° in a moderate easterly breeze.

It looks set to become mostly cloudy on Monday (February 27), with the chance of a few light showers in Leinster. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from 6° to 9° in a moderate east or southeast breeze.

Cloud will break up in some areas on Monday night, allowing a frost to form as temperatures fall back to between -1° and +3° in light east or variable winds.