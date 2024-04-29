The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association (IAAA) hosted two bull sales to date this month, the first in Tullow, Co. Carlow on Wednesday, April 10, and the second in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on Wednesday, April 24.

The association’s next sale will take place in Nenagh on Thursday, May 2, at 1:00p.m, with 39 bulls entered in the sale.

According to a sale report from the association, there was “a small entry of bulls that were met with a steady demand at the sale in Tullow on April 10”.

The trade in the Tullow sale peaked at €4,200, with the average sale price settling at €3,530.

Leading the way on the price front was Westellen Dixie Y926 from the herd of John and Kate Tait from Midleton, Co. Cork.

This five star son of HF Alcatraz carried a carcass figure of double the breed average for carcass weight. Westellen Dixie Y926 from the herd of John and Kate Tait from Midleton, Co. Cork sold for €4,200

This was one of four bulls on the day in which the buyer received a €250 money-back voucher.

These vouchers were sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

Next in line after securing a bid of €4,100 was Luddenmore Extra Special Y570. Bred by Dr Michael Sheahan, this five-star terminal bull was a son of stock bull Drumhill Exeter V105.

A further two bulls changed hands at €4,000. First at the money was the first lot into the ring Liss Mile Y179.

Bred and exhibited by John and Sean McEnroe, this son of homebred Liss Darl R561 carried five stars on the replacement and four stars on the terminal. He was knocked down to a pedigree breeder.

Matching him at the money was his stable mate Liss Knockout Y184. This August 2022-born bull is a son of HW Evander and carried five stars down the line.

Angus bulls in Thurles

The annual Irish Aberdeen Angus Association spring bull sale took place in Thurles on Wednesday, April 24 and saw a steady demand for bulls, with the average settling at over €3,500.

Leading the way on prices was the September 2022-born bull Luddenmore Vesuvius, who hit the market at €4,900. Luddenmore Vesuvius bred by Dr Michael Sheahan sold for €4,900

This powerful young bull was bred by Dr. Michael Sheahan and carried a dairy Beef Index (DBI) of €169. Sired by the herds senior stock bull Drumhill Lord Hampstead V127, his pedigree also includes Friarstown Evolver and Hf Rebel.

Taking the second-top price was the first bull into the ring, Kilsarlaught Lord Harry Y611 who met his reserve at €4,500.

Sired by Intelagri Maverick, the August 2022-born bull carried five stars on most traits with a DBI of €174. Bred by the Houlihan family in west Cork, he was secured for pedigree breeding.

Next in line, was Goulding Jumbo Y342 from Matthew and Rita Goulding from Co. Kerry. This bull again, carried a very high DBI of €165 and was knocked down at €4,000.

Sired by the herds’ stock bull Drumhill Eveready W827 he was out of the herds Jane line. This topped an impressive day for the Goulding herd who sold three bulls to average over €3,530.

John McEnroe of the Liss herd also had a good day selling three bulls to an average €3,600.

The top of these was Liss Meteorite Z251 who sold for €3,800. This son of Lisduff Bang Bang V742 is from the Minree family and carried a DBI of €134.

The buyers of these four top-priced bulls also received €250 back as a premium which were sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland and the IAAA.

Overall 71% of the bulls on offer found new homes to average €3,530.