It was the last bull into the ring that secured the top price at the 2024 Gigginstown House Angus Sale today, Saturday, April 20.

The annual event seen huge numbers of people flock to Fennor Farm in Co. Westmeath, for the sale of breeding bulls as well as maiden and in-calf heifers.

A total of 25 bulls and 19 heifers were catalogued for the sale.

Taking the top price on the day was Lot 25, Gigginstown Pirate Boss Y618 selling for €7,000. The November 2022-born five-star bull had a Dairy Beef Index (DBI) of €130 and was sired by the renowned Rawburn Boss Hogg and his dam was Cheeklaw Polly. Gigginstown Pirate Boss Y618 selling for €7,000

Selling at €5,100 was the fifth bull into the ring, Gigginstown Turbo Charged Y546 This bull had a DBI of €130 and oozed style which saw significant interest from the online and ring-side bidders.

Turbo Charged was sired by Birches Lord Jacob and his dam was Gigginstown House Tall Order.

Taking the top price in the heifer sale this year was a red Angus heifer, Gigginstown Red Gammereva Y548 selling for €5,800.

Gigginstown Red Gammereva Y548 sold for €5,800

This five-star heifer was sired by Corbetstown Red Evan and her dam was Rathmooney Girl. She was sold in-calf to Coolderry Red Uncle Buck.

The red Angus heifers were attracting significant interest from customers in the sale with the second red heifer entry, Lot 41 selling for €5,000. Gigginstown Red Lady J is an October 2022-born maiden heifer sired by Corbetstown Red Evan and her dam is Gigginstown Lady Jester.

The final heifer into the ring and last entry of the sale drummed up quite a bidding match as customers were anxious not to be going home with an empty trailer.

Lot 45, Gigginstown Lady Eve sold for €5,100. The five-star December 2022 born maiden heifer was sired by Steil Theodore and her dam was Tomriland Lady Eve.

The sale was conducted by Cavan-based Ballyjamesduff Mart and the auctioneer on the day was Tommy Harrisson. Online bidding was facilitated through the MartEye platform with the online trade adding greatly to the prices achieved on the day.

Stay tuned for a full report from the sale on Agriland over the coming days.