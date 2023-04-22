Huge crowds have gathered at Fennor Farm today (Saturday, April 22), for the 2023 Gigginstown House Angus Sale.

The sale which was hosted in conjunction with Ballyjamesduff Mart and MartEye, featured a range of bulls, in-calf heifers and maiden heifers with a small selection of red Angus bulls and heifers on offer also.

The first wet day for the sale in 20 years didn’t stop buyers from turning out in droves, and the 41 lots offered for sale on the day resulted in an impressive average sale price of €4,510.

While it was a red Angus heifer that topped the sale for the past two consecutive years, this year has seen a black bull secure the top price of €7,600.

Advertisement

The sale topper was lot 19, Gigginstown King Mambo X396. Born on November 1, 2021, the impressive bull was a twin to a heifer and sired by Luddenmore Kingkong, and his dam was Luddenmore Kim. Lot 19 Gigginstown King Mambo x396 sells for €7,600 @AgrilandIreland pic.twitter.com/C0vuf7kESl— Breifne O'Brien (@breifneobrien1) April 22, 2023

This bull has found a new home in Co. Mayo and will travel home with a €500 “luck penny” for the buyer.

The Gigginstown Angus Herd owner, Michael O’Leary will donate his sale price of €7,600 to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement

In the heifer sale, Gigginstown Pelican Brief X341 took the top price of €7,500. Gigginstown Pelican Brief X341 sold for €7,500

The heifer was sired by Liss Maxy and her dam was Gigginstown Pandoras Prom. The heifer was sold as scanned in-calf to Mogeely Dram.

The top-priced heifer will travel to her new home in Co. Tipperary along with a €500 luck penny.

Stay tuned for a full report from the sale on Agriland over the coming days.