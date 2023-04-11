The “loony ideas” coming out of some environmental lobbyists will dramatically drive up the price of food, according to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary.

O’Leary, who is also the owner of the Gigginstown House Pedigree Angus Herd, believes people have “taken for granted low-cost food in the past 10-20 years” and is warning that “the cost of food will rise over the next 5-10 years”.

O’Leary may be better known as the CEO of one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, but he is also the proud owner of a 2,000ac farm which is home to the Gigginstown House Angus herd and totals 450 breeding cows and heifers.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the annual sale of his pedigree Angus bulls and heifers later this month, O’Leary defended the environmental track record of Irish farmers.

The Ryanair boss and Westmeath-based pedigree suckler herd owner said farmers do not get the recognition for their work as custodians of the land and their environment work.

“Farmers don’t get enough credit for the work they do on carbon, maintaining hedgerows, trees and grasslands itself,” O’Leary said.

“We need to produce high-quality food in this country at a price that the consumer can afford and we are increasingly doing so in a more environmentally sustainable way.”

However, O’Leary has warned that there there could be a conflict looming between some of the proposals put forward by environmental lobbyists and the price consumers are willing to pay for food.

He believes this could lead to “a dramatic increase” in food prices.

“I think there’s going to be a trade-off in time where people begin to realise that some of the more loony ideas that are coming out of the environmental lobby will dramatically increase food prices,” he said.

In his opinion O’Leary believes “a lot of the environmental lobby want to target somebody” – both in relation to agriculture and the aviation sector.

The Co. Westmeath man added: “Aviation accounts for 2% of Europe’s C02 (carbon dioxide) emissions, it’s tiny despite the millions of people we carry on an annual basis.”

He is decidedly optimistic about the outlook for agriculture enterprises in Ireland and has forecast a “bright future” for farmers despite the current cost pressures and environmental challenges they are facing.

“As the world population rises, the demand for food will continue to strengthen.

“I think the future is bright for farmers that can produce that quality of food and do this efficiently and well,” O’Leary told Agriland.

The Gigginstown House Angus sale

The Gigginstown House Angus sale will take place on Fennor Farm, Co. Westmeath, on Saturday, April 22. Viewing will commence at 11:30a.m and the sale will get underway at 12:30p.m.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital, is the charity partner for this year’s sale, and all proceeds from the top-price animal sold on the day will be donated to the hospital.

The on-farm sale is taking place in conjunction with Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan and MartEye.

Included in the sale will be 45 pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle, 25 bulls and 20 heifers.

The Angus bulls on offer range in age from 12-20 months, and have high terminal and replacement figures. Most of the bulls in the sale are four- and five-star animals and there are a range of bulls on offer to suit dairy, suckler and pedigree farmers. All bulls are fertility tested and have received up to date vaccinations.

The buyer of the highest-price bull and the highest-price heifer at the sale will each receive a cheque for €500 as a luck penny which is set to add a bit of value to this years’ sale.

The heifers on offer will feature 15 in calf pedigree Angus heifers and five maiden heifers. Almost all of the pregnant heifers are in calf to the 2022 All-Ireland Champion Bull, Mogeely Dram.

An interesting feature of this year’s sale is that two bulls and two in-calf heifers are Red Angus.

The red Angus lots always attract significant interest at the Gigginstown sale and last years’ top-priced lot was a red Angus heifer that sold for €7,100.

Last year, Gigginstown Angus purchased 21 animals at the Shadwell Aberdeen Angus dispersal sale, including the 2022 Perth Champion, Stouphill Master Prince, who joined the All-Ireland 2022 Champion, Mogeely Dram, and the Champion Bull from the 2021 Carrick sale, Drumcrow Twenty Twenty as new Gigginstown stock bulls.

Champion bulls, Stouphill Master Prince, Mogeely Dram, and Drumcrow 2020 will all be on display at this year’s sale.

The Gigginstown Angus herd now comprises 400 cows and breeding heifers, including a Red Angus herd numbering 30 cows and breeding heifers, all of which run alongside a commercial Angus herd that numbers just over 100 head.

The herd continues to be managed by Joe O’Mahony and his assistant manager, Max Zinchenko.

Buyers can either bid in person at Fennor Farm, or online via the Marteye.ie website which will be on a big screen display at the sale.