The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has challenged other political parties, including his government colleagues, on how they will address the challenges posed by climate change.

In his speech to the Green Party convention this evening (Saturday, April 20), Ryan said that there was a “cynical form of politics” which claims to support climate science, but “reverts to short-term political considerations when decisions have to be made and votes the other way”.

“It is a subtle form of climate denial and it is time to call it out,” he told party members in the RDS in Dublin.

The Greens are running a record 112 candidates in the local elections on June 7, with the party aiming to win a seat in every county.

Climate change

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications said that each of the last ten months has been the warmest in recorded history.

“Average global air temperatures have gone above the 1.5°C increase which scientists tell us is a tipping point, beyond which things could become unstoppable,” he said.

Ryan pointed to the impact that the “endless rain” over the past ten months has had on Irish farmers:

“Our fields are sodden, too wet to pick potatoes in the autumn or to sow grain in the spring. Cattle still in their sheds at the end of April.”

He said that climate change is “bringing havoc” across the world, causing conflict and forced migration.

“Ignoring this reality will ruin everything we hold most dear. The future security of our children and their own children depends on our ability to change course,” he said.

Ryan noted that Ireland has transformed into a climate leader as the amount of emissions per person has halved in the past 20 years.

Nature Restoration Law

The Green Party leader questioned if other political parties would support the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law and fund nature-based solutions from farming.

“Do you agree with the EU target of at least a 90% reduction in emissions by 2040 and if so how do you think we should get there?” he asked.

Ahead of the European elections on June 7, Ryan noted that “the mood” across the EU institutions in recent months has changed.

“The focus has shifted from bees to bullets. The Nature Restoration Law is now on hold and the European Council presidency has just produced a draft strategy for the next five years, which effectively seeks to abandon the European Green Deal.

“We cannot let this happen. We cannot give up on climate change. We cannot let our natural world collapse,” he said.

“We need to keep going green. This is the peace project of our time. We can reduce conflict and forced migration by investing in energy and climate security in the most vulnerable countries as well as advancing our own just transition at home,” Ryan added.

Green Party

The Green Party leader pointed to measures introduced by the party while in government, including retrofitting grants, scrapping VAT on solar panels and reductions in public transport fares.

Ryan also said that his party colleague Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan will “soon announce” a new national park for Co. Kerry.

He said that farmers in west Kerry are “coming together to forge new smart farming solutions” as part of the Dingle Hub.

“I am afraid I have some bad news for the Healy-Raes, the Kingdom is going green, and the kingdom to come is going to go forty shades more if we have our way,” he said.