Gardaí are investigating the theft of six cattle from a farm property in Ballyduff, Co. Kerry yesterday (Monday, February 13).

An in-calf cow, a heifer and four weanlings, all Aberdeen Angus, were stolen from a yard in the Ladyswalk area at 2:00a.m on Monday, according to Mike O Mahony.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, Gardaí confirmed.

Appealing for information on Facebook, Mahony said:

“They were stolen in a fresh twin axle Hudson trailer pulled by a black/dark 4×4 [which was] last seen crossing the ferry bridge [heading] towards Ballybunnion/Lisselton/Kiltean.”

Gardaí have recently advised that all farms can benefit from a security review being carried out at least once a year to protect property and livestock from criminals.

Such a review involves farmers looking inwards from the perimeter of their holding to identify “areas of weakness” like damaged gates or poor fencing.

A plan should then be put in place to improve and increase security on the farm.

Gardaí advice

The Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page has published a list of useful tips to help farmers to protect themselves from criminals:

Farmers are advised to restrict access to their yards, install gates and attach them to concrete or metal posts;

Consider installing good lighting, an alarm system or CCTV in vulnerable parts of their yard which are out of the view of the farm house;

Farmers should carry out frequent physical counts of their animals to ensure that they are all accounted for;

Handling areas for animals should have only one-way access to and from it, which should be kept away from a roadside, if possible;

The installation of a camera in the area where animals are mainly handled can also be a useful deterrent to criminals;

Tools and small pieces of machinery should be stored in secure buildings which are close to the farmhouse;

Farmers should photograph their machinery and tools, along with keeping a detailed record of the brand, colour and serial number.

Gardaí encouraged farmers and those living in rural areas to be mindful of any suspicious activity, adding that “anything out of the ordinary should be investigated and reported to An Garda Síochána immediately”.