All farms can benefit from a security review being carried out at least once a year to protect property and livestock from criminals, according to gardaí.

Such a review involves farmers looking inwards from the perimeter of their holding to identify “areas of weakness” like damaged gates or poor fencing.

A plan should then be put in place to improve and increase security on the farm.

Gardaí said that there is an increase in thefts from farms in the spring and autumn, which may correspond with peak farming activity.

They added that thefts can happen at all times with stolen items including tractors, trailers, quad bikes, gates and fertiliser.

The Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page has published a list of useful tips to help farmers to protect themselves from criminals.

Gardaí advised farmers to restrict access to their yards, install gates and attach them to concrete or metal posts.

Farmers could also consider installing good lighting, an alarm system or CCTV in vulnerable parts of their yard which are out of the view of the farm house.

Gardaí said that farmers should carry out frequent physical counts of their animals to ensure that they are all accounted for.

They said that handling areas for animals should have only one-way access to and from it, which should be kept away from a roadside, if possible.

The installation of a camera in the area where animals are mainly handled can also be a useful deterrent to criminals.

Image: Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page

Tools and small pieces of machinery should be stored in secure buildings which are close to the farmhouse.

Gardaí said that farmers should photograph their machinery and tools, along with keeping a detailed record of the brand, colour and serial number.

“Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.”

Farmers can use An Garda Síochána’s property app to record details of valuable items.

Gardaí encouraged farmers and those living in rural areas to be mindful of any suspicious activity, adding that “anything out of the ordinary should be investigated and reported to An Garda Síochána immediately”.

Farmers were also urged to use their local text alert or crime prevention initiatives to keep themselves informed.