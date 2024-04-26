Ireland’s farmer-owned dairy and grain cooperative, Tirlán, and its employees has chosen Aware as its new charity partner.

Tirlán’s network of 2,300 employees will fundraise for the mental health charity. The cooperative will also make a corporate donation to support Aware’s work in communities nationwide.

Aware is an organisation that supports people impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and related mood conditions.

Last year, Aware supported up to 40,000 people via its support and education services.

In 2023, Tirlán and its employees raised €116,000 for worthy causes and created a “positive impact” in communities across the south-east, midlands and north-east.

The company also supports its communities through donations of funding and product via its 11 production facilities and 52 retail branches.

Tirlán chair, John Murphy said:

“Farming and living in rural Ireland can be isolating at times, but organisations like Aware are breaking the stigma, encouraging people to talk and to get support.

“Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. We’re honoured to play our part in supporting Aware’s work,” Mr. Murphy said.

Last year, Tirlán also provided support to the ‘Cois Nore cancer service’ in Co. Kilkenny, and also supported other activities in the communities.

It also partnered with ‘Riding for the Disabled Ireland’ to assist the organisation in its ongoing drive to recruit volunteers and appropriate riding centres for its riders.

Head of Fundraising at Aware, Stephen Butterly commented that depression is a “significant societal issue” that is impacting families and communities.

He stated that recognition and support from corporate organisations like Tirlán create “huge benefits” for the charity.

“Charity partnerships like this one, with Tirlán, can make a real difference to the many out there who are still struggling in silence,” Butterly added.

Tirlán’s chief ESG officer, Dr. Lisa Koep was one of over 140 employees who took part in the Tour de Tirlán cycle and the Two Peaks charity climb, last year.

She said that Tirlán looks forward to the positive impact that working with Aware will have for all communities.