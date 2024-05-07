As rapeseed begins to bloom, Independent Ireland councillor, Ken O’Flynn has warned dog owners to beware, due to possible illness.

Cllr. O’Flynn said that while owners may find it “tempting” to place their dog in the mist of the “pretty yellow flowers”, he would advise against it.

Dogs Trust stated that affects are generally “mild in nature” and owners should be “unduly alarmed”.

However, it added that if dogs ingest rapeseed, they can develop gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal tenderness.

There have also been reports about skin burns when dogs run through fields of rapeseed, according to Dogs Trust.

“While sometimes it can be severe, it does not happen to every dog and is fortunately very rare,” Dogs Trust stated.

Cllr. O’Flynn said that if dogs show any signs of rapeseed poisoning, owners should seek “immediate veterinary attention”.

Dog owners

Cllr. O’Flynn also warned owners that is “vitally important” to keep dogs under control throughout the year.

The councillor said he regularly receives reports of dogs being let loose in public parks, or dogs that are listed as “dangerous animals” being left to roam freely.

“We’re fortunate to have a good dog warden service, but certainly it’s an ongoing problem everywhere.

“Where a dog can act very well behaved at home off the lead, it does not mean that the dog will act like that when they see another animal,” Cllr. O’Flynn said.

“We’ve had plenty of carrots, but there is not enough stick out there,” he added.

Cllr. O’Flynn said that funds are not available for inspectors to monitor dog control.

He said that revenue is being lost by cities and local authorities all over the country on the amount of dog licenses that are not being issued, and not being followed up on.

Cllr. O’Flynn added that there should be a “clear procedure” for somebody to register an animal, whereby owners should pay a bill each year, “the same as property tax”.