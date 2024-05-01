Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Wednesday, May 1) opened the Animal Welfare Grants Programme for applications.

The programme will accept funding applications from registered animal welfare charities which are operating in Ireland.

The minister said that animal welfare is a priority for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the government.

“The annual Animal Welfare Grants Programme is a strong signal of my commitment to animal welfare and recognises the dedication of so many staff and volunteers engaged in safeguarding animals across Ireland,” he said.

Animal welfare grants

The Programme for Government contains an undertaking to provide additional funding to support animal welfare.

Last December, Minister McConalogue announced record funding under the programme of €6 million which was allocated to 101 animal welfare charities throughout the country involved in the care, rescuing and rehoming of animals.

“The awards align with government policy, the Programme for Government and the goals set out in my department’s Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025, Working Together for Animal Welfare.

“The 2024 grants process continues this support, including the promotion by animal welfare charities of responsible pet ownership.

“Responsibility for the health and welfare of animals lies with their owners and keepers, and charities play a crucial role in raising awareness among the public on this,” he said. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue with Ciara Sweeney, vet surgeon with The Irish Blue Cross and Chris Conneely, chief executive of The Irish Blue Cross

The minister paid tribute to the hard work of staff and volunteers in animal welfare organisations.

“Ireland has a strong, active charity sector working to improve animal welfare, and I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge their efforts, commitment and dedication to preventing animal welfare issues and protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals,” he said.

All funding applicants must be registered with the Charities Regulator for a minimum period of two years.

Organisations must be engaged in the rescue, rehoming or rehabilitation of animals, provision of veterinary services to animals in Ireland and provision of education on animal welfare.

The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is May 31, 2024.





