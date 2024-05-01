Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said the publication of the submissions made to the government’s National Payments Strategy consultation shows that public support for cash is strong and must be protected in law.

He said the government and EU “must listen” and that protecting the right to use cash will remain a key issue for him if re-elected to the European Parliament.

MacManus said: “Along with Pearse Doherty TD, I made a submission on behalf of Sinn Féin showing our strong support for the universal acceptance of cash and of the need for access to cash.”

He said the responses tallied with the “overwhelming response” to a survey carried out by him.

MacManus said that the summary tells us that “there was overwhelming support from submitters of universal cash acceptance across society”.

On access to cash, MacManus outlined that the summary states: “It was noted by submitters that access to cash (especially the provision of cashback facilities in retailers) is particularly important for people who find themselves in vulnerable and abusive circumstances.

“Additionally, it was also noted that cash is a useful tool for people who are budgeting and also that the colour and shape of notes and coins is used by some people with digital and literacy needs.

“Submitters across the board acknowledged that cash is an important backup in the event of a digital systems failure,” the summary concluded.

MacManus stressed that the the government needs to listen to the feedback and act to protect access to cash, adding that he is a leading negotiator in Brussels on new laws to protect the right to cash.

Public meeting in Connemara

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands North-West, MacManus, will host a public meeting on addressing regional imbalance and reversing rural decline at the Station House Hotel, Clifden on Monday May 13 at 8:00p.m.

The meeting will also feature contributions from Deputy Mairéad Farrell and local election candidate Tom Healy.

MEP MacManus said: “Over the past number of decades our region has suffered from neglect and a lack of opportunities for those of us who live here, particularly for our young people.

“The EU’s downgrading of the northern and western region in recent years to being a lagging region and one ‘in transition’ highlights the urgency of addressing this problem.

“We need positive discrimination for the region to turn this around and revitalise the economy in the west. The only thing that will reverse this decline is major investment in infrastructure and public services.”