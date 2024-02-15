Sinn Féin MEP, Chris MacManus has said that according to a survey he conducted, the desire to continue using cash in Irish society remains strong.

MacManus stated that his online survey on this topic, attracted a huge response and that it is obvious that the demand for handling currency is strong.

He has submitted a response to the government’s National Payments Strategy, focusing on the need to protect banknotes and coinage as a method of payment.

The MEP noted that 97.87% of participants in the survey believe that cash should always be accepted by businesses and 97.64% want the Irish government and the EU to make laws to protect the use of cash and its availability.

MacManus warned that using the exercise to open the door to a diminution of the status of cash was unacceptable.

MEP MacManus said: “There is no doubt that this right is under attack from certain quarters.

“In my submission, I call out the threat from those who are seeking to use the consultation process as a Trojan Horse by suggesting that the right to cash is only protected when somebody is buying essential items. That is not a rights-based approach and I cannot support it.

“That legislation will supersede any Irish legislation and I am working with consumer groups to make sure it is as strong as possible.

“In Brussels, I spoke in favour of this strong legislation with other MEPs backing my calls for banning of ‘No Cash’ signs.”

Deputy Carol Nolan also supports cash

Meanwhile, independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan has welcomed the acknowledgement made by the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Gabriel Makhlouf regarding access to cash.

Makhlouf suggested that maintaining access to cash “is an important public policy intervention” and one that reflects a clear societal demand.

The governor made his remarks during a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform.

Deputy Nolan, who is a member of the Dáil Rural Independent Group, brought forward a motion on protecting access to cash in March 2023.

She said that the motion underlined that the government’s strategy to make Ireland a “leader in digital payments”, would have major impacts on rural communities.

This would be due to a shrinking of banking services across rural Ireland and the slow roll-out of broadband and mobile connectivity.

Deputy Nolan added:

“I am aware that very many people, particularly elderly and rural people feel discriminated against when they are prohibited from accessing goods and services with cash.

“We know that the Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath is bringing forward access to cash legislation, but we also have to ensure that this principle is reflected in the new national payment strategy which has set out its stall as a roadmap for the future evolution of the entire payments system, including cash usage.”

Deputy Nolan concluded by highlighting that the options for payments must be as “wide-ranging“ as possible and they must operate for consumers and businesses who would rather pay or get paid in cash.