Ulster Bank has today (Tuesday, January 24) confirmed that its 63 remaining branches and ATM services across the Republic of Ireland will close on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The branches will cease transactions on Friday, March 31, meaning that customers will no longer be able to make cash or cheque lodgements at the counter or through internal machines.

Any form of withdrawal at an Ulster Bank will also no longer be possible from that date, except for ATM services.

Ulster Bank has also announced that customers will no longer be able to access its services through An Post outlets after March 31, 2023.

From April 1-21, staff will focus on supporting any remaining personal and business customers to move to a new banking provider and close their accounts.

Earlier this month 25 branches closed as part of Ulster Bank’s deal with Permanent TSB; the locations will reopen as Permanent TSB branches.

600 Ulster Bank staff have availed of two redundancy programmes announced by the bank in November. Another redundancy programme is expected to open next month.

Ulster Bank is again encouraging customers who have not yet taken action, to begin the process of choosing a new provider, moving their transactions and closing their current and deposit accounts within their six-month notice period.

90% of Ulster Bank personal current accounts are now either closed, have seen a decrease in activity to five or less transactions or are inactive.

This increases to 94% when personal deposit accounts are included.

77% of business accounts have been closed, are inactive or have had activity significantly wound down.

All accounts that have passed their six-month notice period are now “queued for closure”, the bank said, apart from vulnerable customers and those in receipt of social protection payments.

The bank will commence the freezing of personal and commercial customer accounts with higher levels of activity on or after Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Accounts will be frozen for 30 days and unless the bank is contacted by the customer it will then be closed.

Commenting on the announcement, Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said:

“I know that our branches and colleagues have been a central part of these communities for many years and these final months of helping customers to move to new providers will be poignant for all involved.

“If any customer has not yet moved their current and deposit account, I strongly urge them to act swiftly to find a new provider and move their accounts.

“Our colleagues are on hand to support, and customers can contact Ulster Bank on; 0818 210 260, or; 00353 1804 7475 if calling from abroad, or; 1800 656 001 if they have vulnerabilities.

“Business customers can call us on; 1800 818 375 or can call their dedicated relationship manager for assistance with moving their accounts,” Howard said.

Ulster Bank has reminded customers that it will never ask for passcodes or online banking details in a phone call, email or text.