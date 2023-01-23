Gardaí have confirmed that they are treating a fire on a farm in Co. Limerick over the weekend as a suspected case of arson.

The alarm was raised on Saturday (January 21) at around 8:30p.m when the blaze broke out in a hay shed.

Emergency services, including Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, rushed to the scene.

According to gardaí, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí confirmed that they are “investigating a suspected criminal damage incident by fire which occurred at a premises in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick on January 21 at approximately 8.30p.m”.

“No injuries were reported. There are no arrests at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” the garda spokesperson added.

In other news, Gardaí have launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed a donkey tied to and pulled along by a car on a road in Co. Offaly.

Gardaí said that they are aware of a video on social media involving an animal in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

“While we do not comment on its contents, An Garda Síochána are currently investigating an incident under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

“The animal has been checked over by Gardaí and is being recovered with their assistance,” a spokesperson said. Image: MyLovelyHorseRescue

The My Lovely Horse Rescue charity had asked for the donkey to be “seized immediately” and described the incident as “absolute cruelty, right in front of other cars”.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said it also was aware of the “disturbing video” of the incident and was liaising with the Gardaí and pledged to investigate it as “a matter of urgency”.