The Irish Shorthorn Society (ISS) is seeking to recruit a society breed secretary.

A post on the ISS Facebook page described the position as full-time with a weekly requirement of 37.5 working hours, generally Monday to Friday from 9:00a.m to 5:00p.m.

These hours may vary it added, to include some evening and weekend attendance at meetings, society sales and events.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 10. To apply for the ISS breed secretary, candidates can forward a cover letter and CV to the society.

The society office is currently based in Athlone, Co. Westmeath, however the statement from the society said it is “open to discussing office requirements in more detail at the interview stage, including the flexibility to work from home”.

ISS committee

Following the society’s first council meeting of 2023, which took place earlier this month, its new president is Tommy Shryane. Tommy Shryane. Image source: Irish Shorthorn Society

Shryane succeeds the society’s previous president Keiran Flatley and the society paid a special thanks to Flatley at the council meeting for his work.

The Irish Shorthorn Society vice-president is Amelda Middleton Leonard, the treasurer is Jude Benson and its public relations office (PRO) is Áine O’Donovan.

About the Shorthorn breed

According to the society, the Shorthorn breed is “one of the oldest breeds in the world and recognised for their maternal strengths, and beef qualities”.

The society said the Shorthorn breed was once at the forefront of Ireland’s agriculture sector.

The society said it currently has 400 members and believes there is “enormous potential for growth as the farming community seeks to improve herd efficiencies that deliver both profit and a quality product”.